Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Price Up 2% – Time to Buy?

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares traded up 2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $237.21 and last traded at $237.07. 11,479,061 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 43,702,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $232.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. BNP Paribas raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.87.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.90.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,816,902,603.28. This represents a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock valued at $5,676,032,574. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $40,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 81.9% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Capitol Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.