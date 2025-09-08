Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPF) Short Interest Down 28.6% in August

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 10,500 shares, adecreaseof28.6% from the July 31st total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 52.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 52.5 days.
Close Brothers Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CBGPF remained flat at $5.62 during mid-day trading on Monday. Close Brothers Group has a twelve month low of $4.47 and a twelve month high of $5.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.47.
Close Brothers Group Company Profile
