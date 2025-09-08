Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPF) Short Interest Down 28.6% in August

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 10,500 shares, adecreaseof28.6% from the July 31st total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 52.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 52.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CBGPF remained flat at $5.62 during mid-day trading on Monday. Close Brothers Group has a twelve month low of $4.47 and a twelve month high of $5.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.47.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.

