BTQ Technologies Corp (OTCMKTS:BTQQF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BTQ Technologies Corp (OTCMKTS:BTQQF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,139,200 shares, anincreaseof40.6% from the July 31st total of 810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,967,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,967,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

BTQ Technologies Price Performance

Shares of BTQ Technologies stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.33. 423,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,845. BTQ Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $8.37.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BTQ Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTQ Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.