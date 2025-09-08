Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Stock Price Down 6.4% – Here’s Why

Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.70 and last traded at $17.02. 247,728 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 454,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanex Building Products currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Quanex Building Products Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $745.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $495.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.65 million. Quanex Building Products had a negative net margin of 15.45% and a positive return on equity of 10.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Quanex Building Products has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quanex Building Products Corporation will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanex Building Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.14%.

Institutional Trading of Quanex Building Products

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 17,191.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Quanex Building Products by 106.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 25,254.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 210.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,138 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

Featured Stories

