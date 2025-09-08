Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Stock Price Down 5.8% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) were down 5.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.01 and last traded at $26.53. Approximately 663,248 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,588,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ramaco Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Ramaco Resources Stock Down 6.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.75 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.44.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The energy company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.07). Ramaco Resources had a negative return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 3.17%.The business had revenue of $152.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Ramaco Resources

In other Ramaco Resources news, Director Peter A. Leidel sold 1,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,502,930 shares in the company, valued at $46,929,937.50. This represents a 39.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ramaco Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of METC. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 219.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 19,596 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 13,470 shares in the last quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the second quarter valued at $285,000. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Ramaco Resources by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 22,963 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 10,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Ramaco Resources by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,483 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

Featured Articles

