Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Trading Up 6.6% – Should You Buy?

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $57.51 and last traded at $57.63. Approximately 2,697,715 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 4,875,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ETSY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Etsy from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $76.00 price target on Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Etsy from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Arete raised Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Etsy from $45.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.80.

Get Etsy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ETSY

Etsy Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.81, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.48 and its 200-day moving average is $52.31.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $672.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.16 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 5.78%.Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $9,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 62,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,073,810. This trade represents a 69.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 14,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $908,628.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 19,964 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,138.48. This represents a 42.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,482 shares of company stock worth $15,393,191 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Etsy

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Etsy by 1,066.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 9,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 8,797 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in Etsy by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 18,962 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new position in Etsy in the first quarter worth $288,000. Brooklyn FI LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth about $5,229,000. Finally, JBGlobal.com LLC grew its stake in Etsy by 68.2% during the first quarter. JBGlobal.com LLC now owns 12,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 5,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

(Get Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.