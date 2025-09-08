lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 5,201,745 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 74% from the previous session’s volume of 2,986,068 shares.The stock last traded at $163.90 and had previously closed at $167.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LULU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (down from $265.00) on shares of lululemon athletica in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $280.00 to $223.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, twenty have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.79.

lululemon athletica Trading Down 0.9%

The firm has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $212.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.68.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The apparel retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.24. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 42.05% and a net margin of 16.38%.The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at lululemon athletica

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 27,049 shares of lululemon athletica stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.69, for a total value of $6,375,178.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 110,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,058,829.16. This trade represents a 19.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in lululemon athletica by 506.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in lululemon athletica during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in lululemon athletica by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 124 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in lululemon athletica during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

About lululemon athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Further Reading

