Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Shares of Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 137 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 87 shares.The stock last traded at $198.10 and had previously closed at $195.25.

Moog Stock Up 1.6%

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $971.36 million during the quarter. Moog had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 14.20%.

Moog Announces Dividend

Moog Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. Moog’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.60%.

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

