Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 299,693 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 214% from the previous session’s volume of 95,353 shares.The stock last traded at $29.42 and had previously closed at $29.58.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.7%

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.91. The company has a market capitalization of $720.42 million, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 66.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 486.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RSPH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RSPH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

