Short Interest in Geox S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:GXSBF) Rises By 38.7%

Geox S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:GXSBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,036,100 shares, agrowthof38.7% from the July 31st total of 1,467,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Geox Price Performance

OTCMKTS GXSBF remained flat at $0.60 on Monday. Geox has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.60.

Get Geox alerts:

About Geox

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Geox S.p.A. creates, produces, promotes, and distributes footwear and apparel to retailers and end consumers in Italy, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers shoes and apparel under the Geox brand name through multi-brand selling points, Geox Shops, and e-commerce channels. The company is based in Montebelluna, Italy.

Receive News & Ratings for Geox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.