Lion Corp. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lion Corp. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,107,800 shares, a growth of 52.5% from the July 31st total of 726,300 shares.

OTCMKTS:LIOPF remained flat at $11.20 during trading hours on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 0.30. Lion has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $11.20.

Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Lion had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 6.69%.

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company provides dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, dental rinses, mouthwashes, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, sanitizers, wet wipes, body washes, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

