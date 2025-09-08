Henderson Land Development Co. (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Henderson Land Development Co. (OTCMKTS:HLDCY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,700 shares, agrowthof54.5% from the July 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Henderson Land Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

HLDCY stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.34. 9,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.10. Henderson Land Development has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $3.81.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0513 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a yield of 574.0%.

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Hotel Room Operation, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.

