Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 669,400 shares, agrowthof49.5% from the July 31st total of 447,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 446.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 446.3 days.

Industrias Peñoles Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:IPOAF traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.00. The stock had a trading volume of 483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465. Industrias Peñoles has a 12-month low of $12.25 and a 12-month high of $40.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.18.

Industrias Peñoles Company Profile

Industrias Peñoles, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, and sale of mineral concentrates and ores in Mexico, Europe, Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Precious Metal, Base Metal, Metallurgical, and Other segments.

