Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 669,400 shares, agrowthof49.5% from the July 31st total of 447,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 446.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 446.3 days.
Industrias Peñoles Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:IPOAF traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.00. The stock had a trading volume of 483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465. Industrias Peñoles has a 12-month low of $12.25 and a 12-month high of $40.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.18.
Industrias Peñoles Company Profile
