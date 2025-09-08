Short Interest in Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF) Drops By 32.2%

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 9,900 shares, adropof32.2% from the July 31st total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 58,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Jericho Energy Ventures Stock Performance
JROOF stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.09. 5,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,059. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.11. Jericho Energy Ventures has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.16.
Jericho Energy Ventures Company Profile
