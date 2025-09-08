Short Interest in Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF) Drops By 32.2%

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 9,900 shares, adropof32.2% from the July 31st total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 58,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Jericho Energy Ventures Stock Performance

JROOF stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.09. 5,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,059. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.11. Jericho Energy Ventures has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.16.

Jericho Energy Ventures Company Profile

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States. It also invests in hydrogen technologies, energy storage, carbon capture, and new energy systems. The company was formerly known as Jericho Oil Corporation and changed its name to Jericho Energy Ventures Inc in March 2021.

