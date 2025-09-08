Argus Raises Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $375.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Argus from $285.00 to $375.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Argus’ target price points to a potential upside of 8.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AVGO. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $351.92.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $11.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $346.81. The company had a trading volume of 17,742,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,961,609. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.73, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.38. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $134.90 and a 12-month high of $356.34.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.28, for a total value of $12,664,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 415,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,353,335.68. The trade was a 10.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.88, for a total value of $2,528,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 789,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,720,577.92. This represents a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 830,516 shares of company stock worth $217,286,457. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter worth $18,579,549,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth $6,649,117,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Broadcom by 37.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,509,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,968,270,000 after acquiring an additional 17,985,046 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 18,179.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,276,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,892,548,000 after acquiring an additional 17,181,652 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,442,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $133,261,046,000 after acquiring an additional 6,222,802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

