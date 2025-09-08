TD Securities Increases Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Price Target to C$67.00

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 12.43% from the stock’s current price.

GIL has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Cfra Research upgraded Gildan Activewear to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Gildan Activewear to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Gildan Activewear to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$71.50.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GIL

Gildan Activewear Stock Down 0.5%

About Gildan Activewear

Shares of GIL traded down C$0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$76.51. 188,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,070. Gildan Activewear has a 52 week low of C$52.77 and a 52 week high of C$79.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.26, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of C$11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$72.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$67.73.

(Get Free Report)

Gildan is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of basic apparel, including T-shirts, underwear, socks, and hosiery. Its primary market is the sale of blank T-shirts to wholesalers and printers (printwear). Gildan also sells branded clothing through retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.