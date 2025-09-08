TD Securities Increases Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Price Target to C$67.00

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 12.43% from the stock’s current price.
GIL has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Cfra Research upgraded Gildan Activewear to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Gildan Activewear to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Gildan Activewear to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$71.50.
About Gildan Activewear
Gildan is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of basic apparel, including T-shirts, underwear, socks, and hosiery. Its primary market is the sale of blank T-shirts to wholesalers and printers (printwear). Gildan also sells branded clothing through retail and direct-to-consumer channels.
