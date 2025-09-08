TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target Raised to C$26.00

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) had its target price raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on T. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on TELUS from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on TELUS from C$20.25 to C$21.50 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$23.00 target price on shares of TELUS and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$23.32.

Shares of TELUS stock traded down C$0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting C$22.73. 2,797,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,877,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.41, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$22.43 and its 200 day moving average price is C$21.80. TELUS has a 1-year low of C$19.10 and a 1-year high of C$23.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.98.

Telus is one of the Big Three wireless service providers in Canada, with its 9 million mobile phone subscribers nationwide constituting about 30% of the total market. It is the incumbent local exchange carrier in the western Canadian provinces of British Columbia and Alberta, where it provides internet, television, and landline phone services.

