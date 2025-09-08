TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target Raised to C$26.00

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) had its target price raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.39% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on T. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on TELUS from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on TELUS from C$20.25 to C$21.50 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$23.00 target price on shares of TELUS and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$23.32.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on T
TELUS Trading Down 1.0%
TELUS Company Profile
Telus is one of the Big Three wireless service providers in Canada, with its 9 million mobile phone subscribers nationwide constituting about 30% of the total market. It is the incumbent local exchange carrier in the western Canadian provinces of British Columbia and Alberta, where it provides internet, television, and landline phone services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than TELUS
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Insiders Sell These High-Quality Stocks: Why Investors Shouldn’t
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- 5 Clean Energy Stocks Poised for the Next Green Rally
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- What August Labor Data Means for the S&P 500 in September
Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.