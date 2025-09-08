Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Haywood Securities Analyst Says

Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Haywood Securities from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Haywood Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 48.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Amex Exploration Stock Performance

AMX traded up C$0.08 on Monday, reaching C$2.70. The company had a trading volume of 65,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,493. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.41. The company has a market cap of C$382.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.00 and a beta of 2.21. Amex Exploration has a 52-week low of C$0.80 and a 52-week high of C$2.96.

About Amex Exploration

Amex Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of gold mining properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Perron project and the Lebel-sur-Quévillon project located in Quebec. It also holds interest in the Eastmain River South, North, and Central projects located in Chibougamau, Quebec.

