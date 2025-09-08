Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Haywood Securities Analyst Says

Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Haywood Securities from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Haywood Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 48.15% from the stock’s previous close.
Amex Exploration Stock Performance
AMX traded up C$0.08 on Monday, reaching C$2.70. The company had a trading volume of 65,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,493. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.41. The company has a market cap of C$382.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.00 and a beta of 2.21. Amex Exploration has a 52-week low of C$0.80 and a 52-week high of C$2.96.
About Amex Exploration
