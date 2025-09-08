Maruichi Steel Tube Ltd. (OTC:MCHIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Maruichi Steel Tube Ltd. (OTC:MCHIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 24,400 shares, anincreaseof42.7% from the July 31st total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Maruichi Steel Tube Price Performance

MCHIF remained flat at $21.93 during trading on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.93 and a 200 day moving average of $21.93. Maruichi Steel Tube has a twelve month low of $21.93 and a twelve month high of $21.93.

Maruichi Steel Tube Company Profile

Maruichi Steel Tube Ltd. produces and sells steel tubes and steel sheet coatings in Japan, North America, and Asia. It offers water pipes, OCTGs, and electrical conduits for use in plant construction projects and power generation plants; mechanical tubes; lamp posts, road signs, traffic lights, security barriers, and other fabricated products.

