BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $70.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. BRP traded as high as $67.67 and last traded at $67.47, with a volume of 229978 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.50.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Desjardins upgraded shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.
Get Our Latest Analysis on BRP
Institutional Trading of BRP
BRP Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of -281.49 and a beta of 1.19.
BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.34. BRP had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 61.26%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. BRP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.090-3.460 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that BRP Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BRP Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. BRP’s payout ratio is presently -262.50%.
BRP Company Profile
BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BRP
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Insiders Sell These High-Quality Stocks: Why Investors Shouldn’t
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- 5 Clean Energy Stocks Poised for the Next Green Rally
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- What August Labor Data Means for the S&P 500 in September
Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.