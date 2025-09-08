BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $70.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. BRP traded as high as $67.67 and last traded at $67.47, with a volume of 229978 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.50.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Desjardins upgraded shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Get BRP alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BRP

Institutional Trading of BRP

BRP Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOOO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BRP by 10.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 10,004 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in BRP by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 171,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,727,000 after purchasing an additional 24,171 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in BRP by 31.2% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 64,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 15,447 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in BRP by 5.5% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 135,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 7,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BRP by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,970,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,118,000 after purchasing an additional 668,607 shares in the last quarter.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of -281.49 and a beta of 1.19.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.34. BRP had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 61.26%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. BRP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.090-3.460 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that BRP Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRP Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. BRP’s payout ratio is presently -262.50%.

BRP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.