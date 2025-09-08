Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTAR) Short Interest Up 42.9% in August

Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTAR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,000 shares, anincreaseof42.9% from the July 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Inception Growth Acquisition Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:IGTAR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.22. 33,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,381. Inception Growth Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.21.

Inception Growth Acquisition Company Profile

Inception Growth Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on sourcing opportunities in the technology, media and telecom, sports and entertainment, and non-gambling game sectors.

