Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTAR) Short Interest Up 42.9% in August

Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTAR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,000 shares, anincreaseof42.9% from the July 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Inception Growth Acquisition Trading Down 3.9%
Shares of NASDAQ:IGTAR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.22. 33,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,381. Inception Growth Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.21.
Inception Growth Acquisition Company Profile
