First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDL) Short Interest Update

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 103,200 shares, adeclineof28.9% from the July 31st total of 145,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 689,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 689,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDL. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund by 35.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,492,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,481,000 after purchasing an additional 388,747 shares during the period. Hilltop Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $1,244,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 33,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 5,766 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund by 2.5% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 9,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund Price Performance

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,620. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund has a 52-week low of $37.29 and a 52-week high of $44.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.32.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

