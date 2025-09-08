Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Trading 3.9% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.9% on Monday after Argus raised their price target on the stock from $285.00 to $375.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Broadcom traded as high as $354.17 and last traded at $347.83. 17,742,642 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 25,961,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $334.89.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $265.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $255.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $351.92.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadcom

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Broadcom news, Director Henry Samueli sold 473,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.33, for a total transaction of $125,739,356.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 38,188,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,132,574,604.75. This trade represents a 1.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 117,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.91, for a total transaction of $29,782,175.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,014,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,489,182.32. The trade was a 10.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 830,516 shares of company stock worth $217,286,457. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 175.3% during the 1st quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd now owns 100,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,840,000 after buying an additional 64,038 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 890 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,365,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the period. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 54,406 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,109,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Up 3.8%

The company has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $292.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.38.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.20%.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.