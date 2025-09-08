SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Insider Jonathan Davies Acquires 82 Shares

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Davies purchased 82 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 152 per share, for a total transaction of £124.64.

Jonathan Davies also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SSP Group alerts:

On Wednesday, August 6th, Jonathan Davies acquired 74 shares of SSP Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 169 per share, with a total value of £125.06.

On Monday, July 7th, Jonathan Davies purchased 66 shares of SSP Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 189 per share, for a total transaction of £124.74.

SSP Group Stock Performance

LON SSPG traded down GBX 1.30 on Monday, reaching GBX 151.10. 701,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,219,477. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 168.98 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 161.84. SSP Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 134.10 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 196.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 852.29, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of £1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,036.67, a P/E/G ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SSPG. UBS Group downgraded shares of SSP Group to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 170 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of SSP Group from GBX 200 to GBX 190 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of SSP Group from GBX 320 to GBX 330 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 285 price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 231.

View Our Latest Research Report on SSPG

SSP Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SSP is a leading operator of food and beverage outlets in travel locations worldwide, with c.37,000 colleagues in over 600 locations across 36 countries. We operate sit-down and quick service restaurants, cafes, lounges and food-led convenience stores, principally in airports and train stations, with a portfolio of more than 550 international, national and local brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.