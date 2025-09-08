SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Insider Jonathan Davies Acquires 82 Shares

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Davies purchased 82 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 152 per share, for a total transaction of £124.64.
Jonathan Davies also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 6th, Jonathan Davies acquired 74 shares of SSP Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 169 per share, with a total value of £125.06.
- On Monday, July 7th, Jonathan Davies purchased 66 shares of SSP Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 189 per share, for a total transaction of £124.74.
SSP Group Stock Performance
LON SSPG traded down GBX 1.30 on Monday, reaching GBX 151.10. 701,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,219,477. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 168.98 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 161.84. SSP Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 134.10 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 196.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 852.29, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of £1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,036.67, a P/E/G ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.88.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Research Report on SSPG
SSP Group Company Profile
SSP is a leading operator of food and beverage outlets in travel locations worldwide, with c.37,000 colleagues in over 600 locations across 36 countries. We operate sit-down and quick service restaurants, cafes, lounges and food-led convenience stores, principally in airports and train stations, with a portfolio of more than 550 international, national and local brands.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SSP Group
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Insiders Sell These High-Quality Stocks: Why Investors Shouldn’t
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- 5 Clean Energy Stocks Poised for the Next Green Rally
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- What August Labor Data Means for the S&P 500 in September
Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.