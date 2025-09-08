Carr’s Group (LON:CARR) Insider Tim Jones Acquires 21,313 Shares

Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARR – Get Free Report) insider Tim Jones bought 21,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 140 per share, for a total transaction of £29,838.20.

Tim Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 7th, Tim Jones bought 33,850 shares of Carr’s Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of £147 per share, with a total value of £4,975,950.

On Monday, July 21st, Tim Jones acquired 33,000 shares of Carr’s Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 147 per share, for a total transaction of £48,510.

On Monday, June 30th, Tim Jones sold 89,571 shares of Carr’s Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 163, for a total transaction of £146,000.73.

Carr’s Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:CARR traded up GBX 5 during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 142. The stock had a trading volume of 28,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,872. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 145.37 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 139.32. The company has a market capitalization of £73.48 million, a P/E ratio of -8,352.94 and a beta of 0.81. Carr’s Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 101.50 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 162. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Carr’s Group in a report on Thursday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Carr’s Group

Carr’s Group plc is an international, pure-play specialist agriculture manufacturer and provider of research-proven, value-added livestock supplements.

Carr’s Group’s mission is to drive sustainable global food security through enhancements to pasture grazing productivity, enabled by research-based products that optimise livestock performance and profitability for farmers.

Featured Articles

