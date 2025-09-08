Terrance Lane Wilson Sells 2,000 Shares of Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Stock

Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $115,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 311,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,956,984.90. This trade represents a 0.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Terrance Lane Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Williams Companies alerts:

On Friday, August 1st, Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of Williams Companies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total value of $119,360.00.

On Tuesday, July 1st, Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of Williams Companies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $125,400.00.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,754,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,602,865. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.65. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.98 and a 1-year high of $63.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.39.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 132.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 373,220 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,898,000 after purchasing an additional 212,447 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 106,322 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,678,000 after acquiring an additional 17,908 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Williams Companies by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 339,953 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,348,000 after buying an additional 143,506 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 14.0% during the second quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $373,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WMB shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Williams Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Williams Companies from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WMB

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.