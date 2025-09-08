AT&T (NYSE:T) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.59, but opened at $28.50. AT&T shares last traded at $29.00, with a volume of 13,630,508 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group set a $32.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Get AT&T alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AT&T

AT&T Stock Down 2.0%

The firm has a market capitalization of $207.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 63.07%.

Institutional Trading of AT&T

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in T. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AT&T

(Get Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.