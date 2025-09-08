T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $252.76, but opened at $241.13. T-Mobile US shares last traded at $243.61, with a volume of 1,961,362 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Redburn Atlantic raised T-Mobile US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.02.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.37. The firm has a market cap of $276.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.21.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 19.68%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.08, for a total value of $16,627,507.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 647,660,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,195,093,739.52. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,488,250 shares of company stock valued at $593,252,506. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 303 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 4.2% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 1.2% during the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

