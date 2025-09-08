Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom (NYSE:TEO) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom S.A. (NYSE:TEO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.52, but opened at $7.65. Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom shares last traded at $7.80, with a volume of 167,159 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Scotiabank raised shares of Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.50 to $8.20 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.23.

Get Telecom Argentina Stet - France Telecom alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom

Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom Stock Down 14.3%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -242.92 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEO. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom by 111.0% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,327,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,369 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom by 321.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 104,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 79,893 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom in the 2nd quarter valued at $596,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $578,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $346,000.

About Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom

(Get Free Report)

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. The company offers mobile telecommunications services, including voice communications, high-speed mobile Internet content and applications download, online streaming, and other services; and sells mobile communication devices, such as handsets, Modems MiFi and wingles, and smart watches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Argentina Stet - France Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Argentina Stet - France Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.