Capital Clean Energy Carriers (NASDAQ:CCEC) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:CCEC – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.78, but opened at $20.11. Capital Clean Energy Carriers shares last traded at $21.17, with a volume of 568 shares trading hands.

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.76 and its 200-day moving average is $21.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.51.

Capital Clean Energy Carriers (NASDAQ:CCEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $104.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.11 million. Capital Clean Energy Carriers had a net margin of 55.58% and a return on equity of 10.70%. On average, research analysts expect that Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Capital Clean Energy Carriers

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Capital Clean Energy Carriers’s payout ratio is presently 18.81%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Capital Clean Energy Carriers by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 131,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 49,075 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers by 10.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in Capital Clean Energy Carriers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Clean Energy Carriers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers by 281.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Company Profile

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company’s vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. It owns vessels, including Neo-Panamax container vessels, Panamax container vessels, cape-size bulk carrier, and LNG carriers.

