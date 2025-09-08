SS Innovations International (NASDAQ:SSII) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

SS Innovations International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSII – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.00, but opened at $6.62. SS Innovations International shares last traded at $6.72, with a volume of 25,942 shares trading hands.

SS Innovations International Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlTi Global Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SS Innovations International in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SS Innovations International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of SS Innovations International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $344,000.

SS Innovations International Company Profile

AVRA Medical Robotics, Inc develops and manufactures medical surgical devices. The company has a research agreement with the University of Central Florida to develop navigation and control technologies with applications in medical robotics. The company was formerly known as AVRA Surgical Microsystems, Inc and changed its name to AVRA Medical Robotics, Inc in November 2015.

