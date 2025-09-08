Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $31.23, but opened at $32.82. Globalstar shares last traded at $36.83, with a volume of 1,389,001 shares traded.

Globalstar Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -81.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

Featured Stories

