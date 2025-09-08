Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.11, but opened at $14.71. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $14.48, with a volume of 2,328,770 shares changing hands.

HMY has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Harmony Gold Mining in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research lowered Harmony Gold Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.34.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 533.8% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,449 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

