New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTZ) Short Interest Down 30.0% in August

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 700 shares, adeclineof30.0% from the July 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NYMTZ traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.61. 1,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,617. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.43. New York Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $16.75 and a 12-month high of $21.74.

New York Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.4%.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

