Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) Short Interest Up 37.1% in August

Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 976,600 shares, agrowthof37.1% from the July 31st total of 712,400 shares. Currently,2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 864,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

In other news, CFO Jeffery Bradford Baker sold 30,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total transaction of $215,507.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 252,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,615.57. This represents a 10.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Newcomer sold 62,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total transaction of $440,700.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 8,750,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,042,661.52. This trade represents a 0.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,102 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,078 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paysign

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Paysign by 4.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Paysign by 19.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paysign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Paysign by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Paysign by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 19,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAYS. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Paysign from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. DA Davidson set a $9.00 price target on shares of Paysign in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.56.

NASDAQ:PAYS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.27. 332,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,669. Paysign has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $8.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.67 and its 200-day moving average is $4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.68 million, a P/E ratio of 44.04 and a beta of 0.94.

Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 million. Paysign had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 19.32%. Paysign has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.100-0.120 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Paysign will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paysign, Inc provides prepaid card programs, comprehensive patient affordability offerings, digital banking services, and integrated payment processing services for businesses, consumers, and government institutions. Its product offerings include solutions for corporate rewards, prepaid gift cards, general purpose reloadable debit cards, employee incentives, consumer rebates, donor compensation, clinical trials, healthcare reimbursement payments and pharmaceutical payment assistance, and demand deposit accounts accessible with a debit card.

