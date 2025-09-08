Short Interest in Primech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:PMEC) Declines By 30.3%

Primech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:PMEC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 34,900 shares, adropof30.3% from the July 31st total of 50,100 shares. Approximately0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 101,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 101,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Primech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PMEC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.84. 31,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,228. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.17. Primech has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primech

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Primech stock. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Primech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:PMEC – Free Report) by 123.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,104 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of Primech worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Primech

Primech Holdings Ltd. provides facilities and stewarding services in the public and private sectors in Singapore. Its facilities services include educational institutions cleaning, airport cleaning, and conservancy areas cleaning services, as well as offers cleaning of hotels, public spaces, roads, condominium, office, industrial, and retail stores.

