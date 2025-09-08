Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) Short Interest Down 40.0% in August

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 429,000 shares, adeclineof40.0% from the July 31st total of 715,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately8.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately8.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Phio Pharmaceuticals stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO – Free Report) by 38.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,108 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.20% of Phio Pharmaceuticals worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 57.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHIO stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.09. 97,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,780,243. The company has a market capitalization of $11.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.89. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $9.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.98.

Phio Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PHIO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Equities analysts predict that Phio Pharmaceuticals will post -8.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PHIO shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered Phio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Phio Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. engages in the development of immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company is developing PH-762, an INTASYL compound in Phase 1b dose-escalating clinical trials to reduce the expression of cell death protein 1 (PD-1), a protein that inhibits T cells’ ability to kill cancer cells; and PH-762 treated double positive tumor infiltrating lymphocytes, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat advanced melanoma and other advanced solid tumors.

