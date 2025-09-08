OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 300 shares, adecreaseof25.0% from the July 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

OpGen Price Performance

Shares of OpGen stock remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Monday. 122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day moving average is $3.11. OpGen has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of OpGen in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About OpGen

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

Featured Stories

