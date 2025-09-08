Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Purchased by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 86.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,988 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,509 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.9% in the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.0% in the first quarter. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd now owns 1,815 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates Inc raised its holdings in Tesla by 3.4% during the first quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 1,166 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Graney & King LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 18.4% during the first quarter. Graney & King LLC now owns 245 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 3.8% during the first quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total value of $42,034,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 697,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,162,988.99. This represents a 14.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total transaction of $4,857,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 67,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,889,556. The trade was a 18.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 141,000 shares of company stock valued at $48,663,510. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $350.84 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $210.51 and a one year high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $324.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 2.06.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%.The company had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday. Glj Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Sunday, July 27th. UBS Group set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Tesla

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.