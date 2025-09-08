Adalta Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,299 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Adalta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 41.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,184 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 0.9% of Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 90,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,135,000 after purchasing an additional 25,709 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 84,025 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 381.1% during the 1st quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 19,339 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 15,319 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $235.17 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.75. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $142.66 and a one year high of $236.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%.The business had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 8.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total value of $4,637,754.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,371,905.30. The trade was a 35.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.92, for a total value of $6,497,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,462,392 shares in the company, valued at $492,281,408.64. The trade was a 1.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,710 shares of company stock valued at $49,208,380 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $232.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.56.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

