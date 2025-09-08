Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Sells 1,510 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 97,246 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.6% of Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $2,622,943,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 18,562.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,323,323 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,237,733,000 after acquiring an additional 14,246,573 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,570,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,299,725,000 after acquiring an additional 9,687,855 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 9.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,232,997 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,971,861,000 after acquiring an additional 9,243,959 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $786,942,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp set a $265.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alphabet from $232.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.56.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total value of $3,448,820.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 243,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,213,984. This represents a 7.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,200. This represents a 12.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 254,710 shares of company stock valued at $49,208,380 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $235.17 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.66 and a 52 week high of $236.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.19. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%.The firm had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.95%.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.