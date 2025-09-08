Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Dai Nippon Printing Co. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.29 and last traded at $3.29, with a volume of 178 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.85.

Dai Nippon Printing Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.04 and its 200 day moving average is $7.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter.

About Dai Nippon Printing

Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. primarily engages in the printing business. The company's Information Communication segment offers books, including standard books, textbooks, dictionaries, e-books, and commemorative and memorial editions; magazines; digital marketing support services; BPR consulting and BPO services; information processing services; smart cards, payment-related services, card-related equipment, authentication and security services; and IC tags, holograms, business forms, catalogs, leaflets, brochures, calendars, point-of-purchase materials, and digital signage products, as well as operates events, stores, and contents.

