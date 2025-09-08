Pantheon Resrcs (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Pantheon Resrcs (OTCMKTS:PTHRF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.41, but opened at $0.45. Pantheon Resrcs shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 314,491 shares changing hands.
Pantheon Resrcs Trading Up 9.4%
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.50.
Pantheon Resrcs Company Profile
Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Alkaid project that covers that covers 40,000 acres located in Alaska; and the Kodiak project covering an area of approximately 124,000 acres located in Alaska.
