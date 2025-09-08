Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$39.82 and last traded at C$39.64, with a volume of 550209 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$39.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$33.14.

Barrick Gold Trading Up 1.9%

Barrick Gold Company Profile

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$31.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$28.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.83, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$68.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.72.

Barrick Gold Corp is one of the world’s largest gold producers, operating mines in North America, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company segments consist of nine gold mines namely Carlin, Cortez, Turquoise Ridge, Pueblo Viejo, Loulo-Gounkoto, Kibali, Veladero, North Mara, and Bulyanhulu. It generates maximum revenue from the Carlin mine segment.

