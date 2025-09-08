Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Belite Bio, Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $65.74, but opened at $69.69. Belite Bio shares last traded at $67.26, with a volume of 9,053 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLTE shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Belite Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.67.

Belite Bio Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.77 and a beta of -1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.90 and a 200 day moving average of $62.43.

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.03). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Belite Bio, Inc. Sponsored ADR will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Belite Bio by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Belite Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Belite Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Belite Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $547,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Belite Bio by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,891 shares in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Belite Bio

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting retinal degenerative eye diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company’s lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in autosomal recessive Stargardt disease and geographic atrophy patients.

