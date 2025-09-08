Reborn Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ:REBN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Reborn Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ:REBN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 57,500 shares, anincreaseof47.4% from the July 31st total of 39,000 shares. Currently,2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently,2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Reborn Coffee Price Performance

Shares of Reborn Coffee stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $2.40. 26,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,041,643. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.14. Reborn Coffee has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $8.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.11.

Get Reborn Coffee alerts:

Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.84 million for the quarter. Reborn Coffee had a negative net margin of 152.76% and a negative return on equity of 995.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Reborn Coffee Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Reborn Coffee stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Reborn Coffee, Inc. ( NASDAQ:REBN Free Report ) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,554 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.60% of Reborn Coffee worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Reborn Coffee, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises retail locations, kiosks, and cafes that focus on serving specialty-roasted coffee in California. It purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, tea and other beverages, and various food items. It offers products in various form factors, such as whole bean roasted coffee bags, single-serve drip bags, and pour over packs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reborn Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reborn Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.