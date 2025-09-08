Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Fresnillo PLC (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.85 and last traded at $29.65, with a volume of 1530 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.26.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Fresnillo from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of Fresnillo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Monday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.61.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Juanicipio. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include the Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states; and Juanicipio mine located in the state of Zacatecas.

