Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$4.09 and last traded at C$3.98, with a volume of 400477 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.78.

Separately, Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Americas Silver from C$2.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, August 28th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.75, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

