PureTech Health PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PRTC) Short Interest Update

PureTech Health PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,900 shares, anincreaseof53.1% from the July 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

PureTech Health Stock Performance

Shares of PRTC traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.82. 8,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,605. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.80. PureTech Health has a 52-week low of $13.30 and a 52-week high of $24.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PureTech Health

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTC. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PureTech Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $823,000. Diadema Partners LP acquired a new position in PureTech Health during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd acquired a new position in PureTech Health during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its position in PureTech Health by 39.2% during the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 33,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 9,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About PureTech Health

PureTech Health plc, engages in the development and commercialization of biotechnology and pharmaceutical solutions in the United States. The company is developing LYT-100, which is under Phase 2 stage, to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); and LYT-200, a IgG4 monoclonal antibody, currently under Phase 1/2 stage, targeting galectin-9 for treating solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

