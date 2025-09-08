Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (NASDAQ:QRMI) Short Interest Update

Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (NASDAQ:QRMI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 14,600 shares, anincreaseof47.5% from the July 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF by 88.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 24,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 11,619 shares in the last quarter. Tactive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $552,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,237,000.

Get Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF alerts:

Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF Price Performance

QRMI stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.83. 8,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,298. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.88 million, a PE ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 0.39. Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $15.57 and a 52 week high of $17.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.18.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.1594 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.1%.

(Get Free Report)

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (QRMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that holds NASDAQ 100 stocks while employing an options collar strategy. The fund buys 5% OTM put options and sells ATM covered call options on a monthly basis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.